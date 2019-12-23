La Cattiva is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Pendennis Shipyard.

Pendennis is one of the world’s leading superyacht builders, with a heritage spanning 23 years including over 200 Refit projects and 25 custom New Build yachts.

Design

La Cattiva measures 37.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres.

La Cattiva has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

La Cattiva also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

La Cattiva has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

La Cattiva is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Pendennis Shipyard.

Pendennis is one of the world’s leading superyacht builders, with a heritage spanning 23 years including over 200 Refit projects and 25 custom New Build yachts.

Design

La Cattiva measures 37.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres.

La Cattiva has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

La Cattiva also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

La Cattiva has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

La Cattiva has a fuel capacity of 31,200 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

La Cattiva accommodates up to 6 guests .