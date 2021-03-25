La Coveta is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

La Coveta measures 32.00 metres in length.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

La Coveta also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

La Coveta has a top speed of 32 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

La Coveta accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.