La Datcha 77 is a six-deck expedition yacht offering luxury accommodation for up to 12 guests.

The yacht stands out with true purpose-built expedition capability and its unique La Datcha Expedition Yacht 77 design pedigree by top luxury yacht builder Amels and Damen. Guests can safely enjoy the most spectacular Arctic and Antarctic landscapes thanks to Ice Class and IMO Polar Code engineering. 25 crew members are there to assist guests in any way they can.

The yacht features helicopter hangars, a dive center and decompression chamber, and carries a submersible, two waverunners and two snowscooters. With its enhanced fuel tanks and improved garbage management system, La Datcha Expedition Yacht 77 can maintain autonomy at sea for up to 40 days!