La Dea is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Azimut Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

La Dea measures 35.36 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.45 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 248 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

La Dea has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

La Dea also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts and Stefano Righini.

Model

La Dea is a semi-custom Azimut 116 model.

Whilst the size of this yacht will amaze you, what will win you over completely is the elegance of its lines and the harm ony of its design. Because there can't be greatness without class or perform ance. In fact, the size of the Azimut 116 doesn't stop you experiencing the emotions that only speed at sea can give you. Experience the excitement of a planing hull, with all the p rivileges th at only an adm iral can grant.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 116 semi-custom model include: Mr. D, Alleato, Hye Seas II, Kasioka, Squalo, TV, AZIMUT 116, Abie, Activaclub, Blue, Arrecho, Tail Lights, Cinque, Giaola-Lu, Artemy.

Performance and Capabilities

La Dea has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

La Dea has a fuel capacity of 17,498 litres, and a water capacity of 2,800 litres.

She also has a range of 1,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

La Dea accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

La Dea has a hull NB of 116/14.

La Dea is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of st vincent .