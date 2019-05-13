La Dea II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

La Dea II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

La Dea II measures 49.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres.

La Dea II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Sylvie Charest.

La Dea II also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

La Dea II has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

La Dea II has a fuel capacity of 63,215 litres, and a water capacity of 10,220 litres.

Accommodation

La Dea II accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

La Dea II has a hull NB of T035.

La Dea II flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.