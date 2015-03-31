La Dolce Vita is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker and most recently refitted in 2013.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

La Dolce Vita measures 32.92 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Sunseeker.

La Dolce Vita also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

La Dolce Vita has a top speed of 42.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

Accommodation

La Dolce Vita accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.