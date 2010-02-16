We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 24.4m
Year 2004
La Dolce Vita
2004|
Motor Yacht
La Dolce Vita is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Lazzara Yachts.
Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.
Design
La Dolce Vita measures 24.4 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.4 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet.
Accommodation
La Dolce Vita accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.