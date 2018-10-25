Read online now
Length 26m
Year 1999

La Dolce Vita

1999

|

Motor Yacht

La Dolce Vita is undoubtedly a great example of Moonen Shipyard’s commitment to a high level of quality and excellence. She boasts extremely elegant lines while still managing to retain the safety and seagoing characteristics of a classic displacement yacht.

La Dolce Vita offers fantastic charter facilities and the high levels of comfort usually only found in a much larger vessel including an open transom with easy access to the water as well as an impressive range of up to 1,900 n miles. She has been extremely well maintained and upgraded every year.

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

13.5Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.1m

crew:

2

draft:

2m
