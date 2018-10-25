Length 26m
Year 1999
La Dolce Vita
1999|
Motor Yacht
La Dolce Vita is undoubtedly a great example of Moonen Shipyard’s commitment to a high level of quality and excellence. She boasts extremely elegant lines while still managing to retain the safety and seagoing characteristics of a classic displacement yacht.
La Dolce Vita offers fantastic charter facilities and the high levels of comfort usually only found in a much larger vessel including an open transom with easy access to the water as well as an impressive range of up to 1,900 n miles. She has been extremely well maintained and upgraded every year.