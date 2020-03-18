La Dolce Vita is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Hargrave Custom Yachts in Kaoshiung, Taiwan and most recently refitted in 2013.

La Dolce Vita is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Hargrave Custom Yachts in Kaoshiung, Taiwan and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

La Dolce Vita measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

La Dolce Vita has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Her interior design is by Yacht Interiors by Shelley.

La Dolce Vita also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

La Dolce Vita has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

La Dolce Vita has a fuel capacity of 151,142 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

La Dolce Vita accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

La Dolce Vita has a hull NB of 101-662.