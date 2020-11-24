Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 24m
Year 2007

La Donna

2007

|

Motor Yacht

La Donna is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Leopard Yachts.

Design

La Donna measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.00 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 68 tonnes.

La Donna has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

La Donna has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 33.00 knots.

La Donna has a fuel capacity of 4,800 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

La Donna accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

La Donna flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

7
80 10 70

speed:

36Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.1m

crew:

-

draft:

1m
Other Leopard yachts
Featured Events