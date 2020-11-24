La Donna is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Leopard Yachts.

Design

La Donna measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.00 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 68 tonnes.

La Donna has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

La Donna has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 33.00 knots.

La Donna has a fuel capacity of 4,800 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

La Donna accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

La Donna flies the flag of the USA.