Length 24m
Year 2007
La Donna
Motor Yacht
La Donna is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Leopard Yachts.
Design
La Donna measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.00 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 68 tonnes.
La Donna has a GRP hull.
Performance and Capabilities
La Donna has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 33.00 knots.
La Donna has a fuel capacity of 4,800 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.
Accommodation
La Donna accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins.
Other Specifications
La Donna flies the flag of the USA.