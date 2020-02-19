La Familia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Amels.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

La Familia measures 55.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.38 feet and a beam of 9.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 671 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

La Familia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Lambert & Thurnherr.

La Familia also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

La Familia has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

La Familia has a fuel capacity of 115,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,500 litres.

Accommodation

La Familia accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

La Familia has a Dark Blue hull.

La Familia is a Lloyd's, 100 A1 SSC Yacht Mono G6, LMC UMS, LY(2) by CISR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.