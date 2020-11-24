We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 33m
Year 1962
La Fenice
1962|
Motor Yacht
La Fenice is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Richards Iron Work.
Design
La Fenice measures 33.00 feet in length and has a beam of 6.50 feet.
La Fenice has a steel hull.
Performance and Capabilities
La Fenice has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .
Accommodation
La Fenice accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
La Fenice flies the flag of Portugal.