La Fenice is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Richards Iron Work.

Design

La Fenice measures 33.00 feet in length and has a beam of 6.50 feet.

La Fenice has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

La Fenice has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

La Fenice accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

La Fenice flies the flag of Portugal.