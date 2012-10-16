La Forza Del Destino is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1992 by Nautor's Swan and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

La Forza Del Destino measures 24.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.40 feet and a beam of 5.80 feet.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Performance and Capabilities

La Forza Del Destino has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

La Forza Del Destino accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.