La Iguana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

La Iguana measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 178 tonnes.

La Iguana has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

La Iguana also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

La Iguana has a top speed of 36 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

La Iguana has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

La Iguana has a hull NB of 34/10.