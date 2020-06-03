La Iguana
2007|
Motor Yacht
La Iguana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Arno Shipyard.
Design
La Iguana measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 178 tonnes.
La Iguana has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.
La Iguana also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
La Iguana has a top speed of 36 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.
La Iguana has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
La Iguana has a hull NB of 34/10.