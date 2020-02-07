La Mascarade is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2019.

La Mascarade is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2019.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

La Mascarade measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.05 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 190 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

La Mascarade has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

La Mascarade also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

La Mascarade has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

La Mascarade has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

La Mascarade accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

La Mascarade is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 779.

La Mascarade is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.