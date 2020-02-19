La Masquerade is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Amels in Makkum, Norfolk Island.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

La Masquerade measures 55.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 9.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 802 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

La Masquerade has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

La Masquerade also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

La Masquerade has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

La Masquerade accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

La Masquerade is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 439.

La Masquerade is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.