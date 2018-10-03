La Passion

The interior of Sarp Yachts’ new 46m motor yacht blends loft apartment styling and mountain chalet influences with a combination of high-end natural timber and metal finishes.

The aim was to produce a sophisticated and elegant interior, interwoven with clean simplicity of design that results in an inviting, comfortable and relaxing atmosphere.



The interiors he has created in great detail, listing the numerous materials selected, the combinations of textures and the colour pairings. We took our inspiration from natural materials and textures, open grained planked wooden floors, high quality leathers and intricate metal detailing to produce a distinguished colour palette of rich dark bronzes, silvers and greys. The same theme is extended throughout the yacht.



Large screens feature in the main saloon entrance with petrified patterned leaves set between sheets of clear glass. Wall finishes are a balance of grey ash planking and pewter coloured slab silk wall paper. Customized to suit the décor in each cabin, satin nickel door and cabinet hardware adds a touch of refined sparkle to the calm and comfortable backdrop. Adam Lay explains how the choices made for the project further customized the living space: “Well-chosen furniture includes Minotti sofas, Glyn Peter Machin and Giorgetti chairs. Luxurious fabrics by Rubelli, Weitzner, Lelievre, Chase Erwin, Romo, Kravet and Armani Casa tie the interior together with highlights of bright colour, bold graphics and accents.” Like any professional who is deeply involved in his work, Adam Lay is very satisfied with the end result, which was achieved with a huge amount of commitment and focus: “Intended to make a sophisticated statement with a strong visual impact, the outcome is a combination of harmonious design with subtle textures, tones and finishes that delight the senses.”