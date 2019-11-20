La Pausa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Ferretti Yachts, in Italy.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

La Pausa measures 26.22 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.16 feet and a beam of 6.93 feet.

Her exterior design is by Ferretti Yachts.

Her interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

La Pausa also features naval architecture by Zuccon Int. Project.

Performance and Capabilities

La Pausa has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

La Pausa accommodates up to 11 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.