La Pellegrina is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Couach Yachts in Gujan-Mestras, France and most recently refitted in 2015.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

La Pellegrina measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 500 tonnes.

La Pellegrina has a composite hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Jean Pierre Fantini.

La Pellegrina also features naval architecture by Couach Yachts.

Model

La Pellegrina is a semi-custom Couach 5000 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 5000 FLY semi-custom model include: Belongers, Couach 5000 Fly 02.

Performance and Capabilities

La Pellegrina has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

La Pellegrina is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Couach Yachts in Gujan-Mestras, France and most recently refitted in 2015.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

La Pellegrina measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 500 tonnes.

La Pellegrina has a composite hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Jean Pierre Fantini.

La Pellegrina also features naval architecture by Couach Yachts.

Model

La Pellegrina is a semi-custom Couach 5000 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 5000 FLY semi-custom model include: Belongers, Couach 5000 Fly 02.

Performance and Capabilities

La Pellegrina has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

La Pellegrina has a fuel capacity of 65,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

La Pellegrina accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

La Pellegrina is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 5000.04.