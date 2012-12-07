We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
La Pellegrina
2012|
Motor Yacht
La Pellegrina is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Couach Yachts in Gujan-Mestras, France and most recently refitted in 2015.
Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.
Design
La Pellegrina measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 500 tonnes.
La Pellegrina has a composite hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her interior design is by Jean Pierre Fantini.
La Pellegrina also features naval architecture by Couach Yachts.
Model
La Pellegrina is a semi-custom Couach 5000 FLY model.
Other yachts based on this Couach 5000 FLY semi-custom model include: Belongers, Couach 5000 Fly 02.
Performance and Capabilities
La Pellegrina has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.
La Pellegrina has a fuel capacity of 65,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
La Pellegrina accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.
Other Specifications
La Pellegrina is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 5000.04.