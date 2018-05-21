La Perla is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 1989 by Jongert Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

La Perla measures 30.00 feet in length and has a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

La Perla has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

La Perla has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

La Perla has a fuel capacity of 16,276 litres, and a water capacity of 3,709 litres.

Accommodation

La Perla accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.