We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 30m
Year 1989
La Perla
1989|
Motor/Sailer Yacht
La Perla is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 1989 by Jongert Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.
Design
La Perla measures 30.00 feet in length and has a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
La Perla has a steel hull.
Performance and Capabilities
La Perla has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
La Perla has a fuel capacity of 16,276 litres, and a water capacity of 3,709 litres.
Accommodation
La Perla accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.