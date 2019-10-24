Read online now
Length 27.33m
Year 2013

La Petite Ourse

2013

|

Motor Yacht

La Petite Ourse is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Wally.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

La Petite Ourse measures 27.33 metres in length and has a beam of 7.75 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Wally.

Model

La Petite Ourse is a semi-custom 27 Wallyace model.

Other yachts based on this 27 Wallyace semi-custom model include: Wally Casa, Kanga, WallyKokoNut.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines .

Accommodation

La Petite Ourse accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

7
speed:

-

cabins:

3

beam:

7.75m

crew:

4

draft:

-
