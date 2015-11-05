La Reina del Mar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

La Reina del Mar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

La Reina del Mar measures 31.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 188 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

La Reina del Mar has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Liebowitz & Pritchard.

Her interior design is by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

La Reina del Mar also features naval architecture by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

La Reina del Mar has a top speed of 12.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

La Reina del Mar has a fuel capacity of 35,430 litres, and a water capacity of 6,184 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

La Reina del Mar accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

La Reina del Mar has a hull NB of BN183.

La Reina del Mar is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.