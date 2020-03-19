La Rubia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

La Rubia measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.97 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres.

La Rubia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

La Rubia also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

La Rubia has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

La Rubia has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

La Rubia has a fuel capacity of 16,400 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

La Rubia accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

La Rubia has a hull NB of 105/27.