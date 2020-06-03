Read online now
Length 27.4m
Year 1984

La Sirena

1984

|

Motor Yacht

La Sirena is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Broward Marine.

Design

La Sirena measures 27.4 feet in length and has a beam of 5.9 feet.

La Sirena has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

La Sirena has a top speed of 14.00 knots.

La Sirena has a fuel capacity of 28,009 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Accommodation

La Sirena accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 1 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

14Kn

cabins:

beam:

5.9m

crew:

1

draft:

