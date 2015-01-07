La Sirena is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Christensen, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2013.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

La Sirena measures 42.98 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 8.53 feet.

La Sirena has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

La Sirena has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

La Sirena has a fuel capacity of 39,368 litres, and a water capacity of 5,792 litres.

Accommodation

La Sirena accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

La Sirena is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.