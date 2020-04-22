La Tania is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by CMN Yachts in Cherbourg, France and most recently refitted in 2005.

La Tania is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by CMN Yachts in Cherbourg, France and most recently refitted in 2005.

CMN (Constructions Mécaniques de Normandie) established themselves in 1945 and have since delivered over 350 examples of high-quality nautical engineering in wood, aluminium, steel and advanced composite materials.

Design

La Tania measures 49.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 9.60 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

La Tania has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by The A Group.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

La Tania also features naval architecture by The A Group.

Performance and Capabilities

La Tania has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

La Tania has a fuel capacity of 130,000 litres, and a water capacity of 24,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

La Tania accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

La Tania is MCA compliant

La Tania is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.