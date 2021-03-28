La Vagabunda is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1932 by Scheepswerf Schouten.

Design

La Vagabunda measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 5.30 metres.

La Vagabunda has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

La Vagabunda has a top speed of 10 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

La Vagabunda accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.