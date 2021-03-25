Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 29.6m
Year 2006

La Vida

2006

|

Motor Yacht

La Vida is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Design

La Vida measures 29.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.

Her interior design is by Shelley Dicondina.

La Vida also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

La Vida has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

La Vida accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

La Vida flies the flag of Marshall Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

23Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.4m

crew:

4

draft:

1.8m
Other Hargrave Custom yachts
Featured Events