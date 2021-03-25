We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 29.6m
Year 2006
La Vida
Motor Yacht
La Vida is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.
Design
La Vida measures 29.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.
Her interior design is by Shelley Dicondina.
La Vida also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
La Vida has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .
Accommodation
La Vida accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
La Vida flies the flag of Marshall Islands.