Ladies First
2002|
Motor Yacht
Ladies First is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Custom Line .
Design
Ladies First measures 30.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 178 tonnes.
Ladies First has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Ladies First also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Ladies First has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Ladies First has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Ladies First accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ladies First is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 30/04.