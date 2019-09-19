Ladies First is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Custom Line .

Ladies First is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Custom Line .

Design

Ladies First measures 30.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 178 tonnes.

Ladies First has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Ladies First also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Ladies First has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ladies First has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ladies First accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ladies First is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 30/04.