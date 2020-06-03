Lady A is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Intermarine Savannah and most recently refitted in 2010.

Lady A is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Intermarine Savannah and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Lady A measures 33.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 249 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady A has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Setzer Design Group.

Lady A also features naval architecture by Paragon Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady A has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady A has a fuel capacity of 32,173 litres, and a water capacity of 2,839 litres.

Accommodation

Lady A accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.