Lady A is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Sterling Yachts, in Japan and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Lady A measures 55.17 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.27 metres and a beam of 11.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 879 tonnes.

Lady A has a GRP hull with an aluminium / GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Lady A also features naval architecture by Laurent Giles.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady A has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady A has a fuel capacity of 95,000 litres, and a water capacity of 24,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady A accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady A has a hull NB of 703.

Lady A is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Greece.