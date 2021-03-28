Lady Aida
1990|
Motor Yacht
Lady Aida is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Bugari Custom Yacht and most recently refitted in 2005.
Design
Lady Aida measures 36.47 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.41 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 226 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Lady Aida has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Bugari Custom Yacht.
Lady Aida also features naval architecture by Ruggiero srl.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Aida has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Lady Aida has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Lady Aida has a fuel capacity of 55 litres, and a water capacity of 15 litres.
She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Lady Aida accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lady Aida has a hull NB of 72.
Lady Aida is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.