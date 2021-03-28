Lady Aida is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Bugari Custom Yacht and most recently refitted in 2005.

Lady Aida is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Bugari Custom Yacht and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Lady Aida measures 36.47 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.41 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 226 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Aida has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Bugari Custom Yacht.

Lady Aida also features naval architecture by Ruggiero srl.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Aida has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Aida has a fuel capacity of 55 litres, and a water capacity of 15 litres.

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Aida accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Aida has a hull NB of 72.

Lady Aida is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.