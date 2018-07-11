Lady Alexandra is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Elegance Yachts.

Design

Lady Alexandra measures 25.3 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.1 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 66 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Alexandra has a fuel capacity of 9,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,400 litres.

Accommodation

Lady Alexandra accommodates up to 12 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.