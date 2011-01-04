Lady Alice is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Johnson Yachts.

Design

Lady Alice measures 31.39 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Lady Alice has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Dixon Yacht Design.

Based in the UK, Dixon Yacht Design has grown from youthful beginnings in 1982 to become one of the world’s leading yacht design studios. They design superyachts across five of the earth’s seven continents.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Alice has a top speed of 23 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Lady Alice is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Johnson Yachts.

Design

Lady Alice measures 31.39 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Lady Alice has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Dixon Yacht Design.

Based in the UK, Dixon Yacht Design has grown from youthful beginnings in 1982 to become one of the world’s leading yacht design studios. They design superyachts across five of the earth’s seven continents.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Alice has a top speed of 23 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Alice has a fuel capacity of 15,150 litres, and a water capacity of 2,270 litres.

Other Specifications

Lady Alice has a hull NB of 103-012.