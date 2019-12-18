Lady Allison is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2007.

Lady Allison is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2007.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Lady Allison measures 45.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.72 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 482 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Allison has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Joan Chan.

Lady Allison also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Allison has a top speed of 14.60 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Allison has a fuel capacity of 73,049 litres, and a water capacity of 20,060 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Allison accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Allison has a hull NB of 766.

Lady Allison flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.