Lady Amanda is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Couach Yachts, in France and most recently refitted in 2018.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Lady Amanda measures 30.48 metres in length and has a beam of 6.57 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 121 tonnes.

Lady Amanda has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Franck Reynaud.

Lady Amanda also features naval architecture by Guy Couach.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Amanda has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.

Lady Amanda has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Amanda accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Amanda flies the flag of Malta.