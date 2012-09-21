Lady Anastasia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Sensation Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.

Lady Anastasia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Sensation Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.

Design

Lady Anastasia measures 47.73 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 476 tonnes.

Lady Anastasia has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Lady Anastasia also features naval architecture by Ray Harvey.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Anastasia has a top speed of 18.20 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Anastasia has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,860 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Anastasia accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Anastasia has a hull NB of SY 14.

Lady Anastasia flies the flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines.