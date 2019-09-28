Read online now
Length 36m
Year 1987

Lady Anfimar

1987

Motor Yacht

Lady Anfimar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Lady Anfimar measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.

Lady Anfimar has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Lady Anfimar also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Anfimar has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system

Lady Anfimar has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.

Lady Anfimar has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 670 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Anfimar accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Anfimar has a hull NB of 10079.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

30Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.6m

crew:

5

draft:

1.2m
