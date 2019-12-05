Lady Ann Magee is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Codecasa and most recently refitted in 2007.

Lady Ann Magee is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Codecasa and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Lady Ann Magee measures 49.9 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.2 feet and a beam of 9.5 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 613 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Ann Magee has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Franco .

Lady Ann Magee also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Ann Magee has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Ann Magee has a fuel capacity of 120 litres, and a water capacity of 19 litres.

She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Ann Magee accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Ann Magee is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C107.

Lady Ann Magee is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.