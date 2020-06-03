Read online now
Length 32.9m
Year 1983

Lady Arden is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Broward Marine.

Design

Lady Arden measures 32.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.

Lady Arden has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Lady Arden also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Arden has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Lady Arden accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Arden has a hull NB of 214.

Build Team

