Length 32.9m
Year 1983
Lady Arden
1983|
Motor Yacht
Lady Arden is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Broward Marine.
Design
Lady Arden measures 32.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.
Lady Arden has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Lady Arden also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Arden has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Lady Arden accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lady Arden has a hull NB of 214.