Lady Attitude is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Benetti.

Design

Lady Attitude measures 32.98 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 210 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Attitude has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Lady Attitude has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Lady Attitude has a fuel capacity of 24,740 litres, and a water capacity of 3,100 litres.

Accommodation

Lady Attitude accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.