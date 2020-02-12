Read online now
Length 32.98m
Year 2014

Lady Attitude

Motor Yacht

Lady Attitude is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Lady Attitude measures 32.98 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 210 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Attitude has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Attitude has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Lady Attitude has a fuel capacity of 24,740 litres, and a water capacity of 3,100 litres.

Accommodation

Lady Attitude accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

15Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.4m

crew:

6

draft:

2m
