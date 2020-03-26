Lady Azul is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

Lady Azul is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Lady Azul measures 39.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.45 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 390 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Azul has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Paola D. Smith & Associates.

Lady Azul also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Azul has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Azul has a fuel capacity of 46,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Azul accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Azul has a hull NB of 11239.

Lady Azul is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.