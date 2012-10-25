Lady B is a 44.7m sailing yacht from Vitters Shipyard. The striking sloop was designed by Dubois Naval Architects and features interior design by Rhoades Young.

The sailing yacht's slim profile features a single-level superstructure, which keeps weight low and reduces windage. She is constructed in aluminium and will have a high aspect ratio rig with carbon mast and furling boom.



Lady B is equipped with PBO standing rigging and has a compact lifting keel system, which allows a variable draught with a depth ranging from 4m to 6m.



The superyacht features twin cockpits, allowing direct access to the upper saloon through the main cockpit and private access from the aft cockpit to the owner’s area.

Superyacht Lady B accommodation includes a split-level, full-beam owner’s stateroom with lounge area and large bathroom. An owner’s study can be converted into a third guest cabin, with the use of sliding glass walls. Lady B also has two guest cabins, which can be used as twins or doubles.

