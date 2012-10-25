Lady B is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Lady B measures 25.00 feet in length and has a beam of 6.1 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady B has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Lady B has a fuel capacity of 8,024 litres, and a water capacity of 1,590 litres.