The 60 metre Feadship superyacht Lady Beatrice was launched in 1993 and features a classic, sophisticated style by De Voogt Naval Architects which perfectly reflects the lifestyle on board. Her interior was crafted by Bannenberg Designs, while entertaining and relaxation can be found across the pen exterior spaces.

Lady Beatrice was built to order in the early 90s by experienced yachtsmen. The combination of builder and designer - experts in the world of custom creation - combined with her owner's vision of a luxury lifestyle on the water resulted in a yacht which represents a golden age of opulence.

With a spacious beam of 10.50 metres, the accommodation layout welcomes a remarkable 16 guests in total comfort, thanks to a high-grade engineering package courtesy of De Voogt Naval Architects. Her draft of 3.20 metres enhances space on board, creating more space for the highly skilled staff of yacht crew.