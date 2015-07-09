Lady Beatrice is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Princess Yachts.

Design

Lady Beatrice measures 30.12 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.

Accommodation

Lady Beatrice accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.