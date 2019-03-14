Lady Bee is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Christensen, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2010.

Lady Bee is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Christensen, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2010.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Lady Bee measures 43.28 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.04 feet and a beam of 8.38 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 372 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Lady Bee has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ward Setzer.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Lady Bee also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Bee has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Bee has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Bee accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Bee is a Bureau Veritas class yacht.