Lady Biza is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Astondoa, in Spain.

Design

Lady Biza measures 31.46 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.01 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.

Lady Biza has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Astondoa.

Lady Biza also features naval architecture by Astondoa.

Model

Lady Biza is a semi-custom Astondoa 102 GLX model.

Other yachts based on this Astondoa 102 GLX semi-custom model include: Caspian King, Celtic Dawn, Naukrator, Pitina, Wind Song VI, Blosson, Astondoa 102, Mashallah, Kirios.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Biza has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Lady Biza has a fuel capacity of 12,700 litres, and a water capacity of 3,650 litres.

Accommodation

Lady Biza accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Biza has a hull NB of 102/10.