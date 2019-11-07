We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Lady Biza
2007|
Motor Yacht
Lady Biza is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Astondoa, in Spain.
Design
Lady Biza measures 31.46 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.01 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.
Lady Biza has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Astondoa.
Lady Biza also features naval architecture by Astondoa.
Model
Lady Biza is a semi-custom Astondoa 102 GLX model.
Other yachts based on this Astondoa 102 GLX semi-custom model include: Caspian King, Celtic Dawn, Naukrator, Pitina, Wind Song VI, Blosson, Astondoa 102, Mashallah, Kirios.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Biza has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.
Lady Biza has a fuel capacity of 12,700 litres, and a water capacity of 3,650 litres.
Accommodation
Lady Biza accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lady Biza has a hull NB of 102/10.