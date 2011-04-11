Feadship yacht Lady Britt reflects the very best of the superyacht lifestyle after her owners came from a life chartering yachts, ready to embark on a journey to build their own vision of luxury on the water. Launched in 2010, Lady Britt builds on the exterior design of the 2005 Feadship superyacht Twizzle thanks to De Voogt Naval Architects, with personal touches running throughout.

The layout presents six large guest suites on the lower deck - with two decks convertible into a full-width VIP stateroom - accommodating up to 12 family or friends. The style on board was created by Redman Whiteley Dixon, with the master statement representing the luxury of a New York apartment, with study, bathrooms and dressing rooms.

On board design elements include wellness spa, a panoramic gym, Finnish sauna with access to the ocean and an outdoor cinema to bring all parties together on the external decks to spend time together. This is what makes Lady Britt a fantastic private vessel, as well as a charter yacht with endless possibilities, thanks to a staff of 16 highly-skilled yacht crew on board.