Lady C is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Pacific Mariner.

Design

Lady C measures 26.19 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.48 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Lady C also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady C has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Lady C has a fuel capacity of 9,842 litres, and a water capacity of 1,608 litres.

Accommodation

Lady C accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady C has a hull NB of 85021.

Lady C flies the flag of the United States.